Mineralys Therapeutics Advances Lorundrostat Trial Progress

Mineralys Therapeutics has completed enrollment ahead of schedule for its Launch-HTN trial, part of a pivotal program evaluating lorundrostat for treating uncontrolled and resistant hypertension. With the trial set to finish earlier than expected, investors can anticipate topline results by mid-2025. The company aims to model real-world treatment scenarios and has received enthusiastic participation from both physicians and patients.

