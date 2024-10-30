News & Insights

Mineralys Therapeutics Advances Lorundrostat Trial Progress

October 30, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

An update from Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. ( (MLYS) ) is now available.

Mineralys Therapeutics has completed enrollment ahead of schedule for its Launch-HTN trial, part of a pivotal program evaluating lorundrostat for treating uncontrolled and resistant hypertension. With the trial set to finish earlier than expected, investors can anticipate topline results by mid-2025. The company aims to model real-world treatment scenarios and has received enthusiastic participation from both physicians and patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

