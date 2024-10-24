News & Insights

Stocks

Minerals Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.51, consensus $1.50

October 24, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $525M, consensus $536.07M. “We delivered a record third quarter and are on track for another record year. Both operating segments have accomplished a tremendous amount this year, extending their leadership positions in each of their markets, introducing innovative new products, and expanding margins.” said Douglas T. Dietrich, CEO. “MTI’s financial strength positions us well and provides multiple levers to continue to drive shareholder value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.