Minerals Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.51, consensus $1.50

Reports Q3 revenue $525M, consensus $536.07M. “We delivered a record third quarter and are on track for another record year. Both operating segments have accomplished a tremendous amount this year, extending their leadership positions in each of their markets, introducing innovative new products, and expanding margins.” said Douglas T. Dietrich, CEO. “MTI’s financial strength positions us well and provides multiple levers to continue to drive shareholder value.”

