Minerals Technologies announces deployment of AI technology for mining

Minerals Technologies (MTX) has expanded its partnership with AIM Intelligent Machines, a technology company specializing in AI-enabled safety, productivity, and analytics for mining equipment. AIM enables mining operations to run continuously at peak performance in all weather conditions, unlocking value across fuel savings, fleet availability, and optimal site planning. This innovative technology retrofits mining equipment of any age, size or brand, while preserving the ability to manually operate the equipment. “Our investment in autonomous mining technology supports our goal of providing the safest solution for protecting our employees and our equipment. We are excited to continue working with AIM and to be on the forefront of autonomous technologies,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MTI. “This has been a great opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology in complex environments, in a way that will unlock even greater safety and productivity for our workforce.”

