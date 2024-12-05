News & Insights

Mineral Road Plans AusVan Listing on ASX

December 05, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

Crest Resources (TSE:ROAD) has released an update.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. is preparing to list AusVan Battery Metals on the Australian Securities Exchange through NewPeak Metals, aiming to accelerate the production of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries crucial for renewable energy grids. The move highlights the growing demand for vanadium, a critical mineral primarily used to strengthen steel and in energy storage applications. This comes as part of Queensland’s strategy to boost mineral development with significant investments in infrastructure and resources.

For further insights into TSE:ROAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

