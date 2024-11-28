News & Insights

Mineral Road Expands Ownership in Atlin-Ruffner Project

November 28, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crest Resources (TSE:ROAD) has released an update.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. has completed the acquisition of the remaining 33% of the Atlin-Ruffner Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, expanding its ownership of this historic mining area. The company plans to issue shares and explore the site further in the summer of 2025, focusing on geological mapping and sampling.

For further insights into TSE:ROAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

