Mineral Resources Strikes $1.1 Billion Deal with Hancock

Mineral Resources Limited has announced a significant $1.1 billion agreement with Hancock Prospecting to sell its exploration permits in the Perth Basin, while forming joint ventures for other exploration areas. The deal not only provides immediate financial gains but also strengthens their collaboration, positioning both companies at the forefront of Western Australia’s energy sector. This move reflects MinRes’ strategic approach to maximizing shareholder value and reducing capital expenditure risks.

