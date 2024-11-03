Mineral Resources Strengthens Governance Amid Leadership Changes

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) has announced significant measures to address corporate governance issues, including financial penalties for Managing Director Chris Ellison and an accelerated leadership succession plan. The Board aims to strengthen governance protocols and ensure an orderly transition to protect shareholder interests. Ellison has apologized for past actions and is committed to regaining investor confidence.

