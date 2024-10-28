News & Insights

Mineral Resources Clarifies Offshore Payments and Tax Issues

October 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has addressed concerns about payments to offshore entities and tax matters involving Managing Director Mr. Ellison, asserting that these issues are not expected to impact the company’s stock price. Despite media speculation and governance concerns, the company maintains confidence in Ellison’s leadership and emphasizes that the issues are resolved or not materially price sensitive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

