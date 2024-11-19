Mineral & Financial Investments Reports Strong NAV Growth

Mineral & Financial Investments (GB:MAFL) has released an update.

Mineral & Financial Investments reported a significant 21.5% increase in its Net Asset Value (NAV) to £11.45 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, reflecting robust growth in its investment portfolio. The company also achieved a strong net profit of £2.005 million, with its NAV per share rising by 19.8% to 29.1p. This performance outpaced both the FTSE 350 Mining index and the S&P GSCI, highlighting the company’s effective strategies despite broader market challenges.

