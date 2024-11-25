Mineral Commodities Ltd Clarifies Skaland Graphite Status

Mineral Commodities Ltd (AU:MRC) has released an update.

Mineral Commodities Ltd has confirmed that its Skaland Graphite operation in Norway is not facing bankruptcy proceedings, despite recent media reports. The company reported a successful production month in October 2024, exceeding budget targets, and is addressing operational challenges to stabilize output. Additionally, MRC is in exclusive talks with a potential buyer for Skaland, though no definitive transaction has been agreed upon yet.

