MineHub Technologies Partners with China’s CargoGo

MineHub Technologies Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Elane Technology’s CargoGo to enhance shipment tracking in Asia’s commodity markets. This collaboration aims to integrate MineHub’s digital supply chain solutions with CargoGo’s logistics technology, providing real-time data and insights to companies operating in Asia. The partnership comes as a timely solution to meet the increasing demands in China’s rapidly growing non-ferrous metals sector.

