News & Insights

Stocks

MineHub Technologies Partners with China’s CargoGo

November 26, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Minehub Technologies, Inc. (TSE:MHUB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MineHub Technologies Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Elane Technology’s CargoGo to enhance shipment tracking in Asia’s commodity markets. This collaboration aims to integrate MineHub’s digital supply chain solutions with CargoGo’s logistics technology, providing real-time data and insights to companies operating in Asia. The partnership comes as a timely solution to meet the increasing demands in China’s rapidly growing non-ferrous metals sector.

For further insights into TSE:MHUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.