Mindax Limited Proposes Incentive Options Plan

Mindax Limited plans to incentivize its leadership and staff by proposing the grant of options to directors, employees, consultants, and contractors, pending shareholder approval. The options are exercisable at $0.07 until November 2025, with the goal of aligning the interests of the company’s directors with those of all shareholders. Additionally, the company has extended its agreement with the Huang Team until the end of October 2024.

