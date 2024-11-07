Mind Medicine’s Financial Health and Phase 3 Progress

Mind Medicine (MNMD) has released an update.

Mind Medicine is progressing with its Phase 3 studies for MM120, targeting Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and has strong financial backing with $295.3 million in cash reserves. This funding is expected to support operations until at least 2027, demonstrating the company’s robust financial health and focus on advancing treatments for brain health disorders.

