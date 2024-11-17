Minbos Secures Funding for Cabinda Phosphate Project

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Minbos Resources Limited has secured a A$1.5 million underwriting agreement with Alpine Capital to ensure full exercise of its unlisted options, as part of its efforts to fund the Cabinda Phosphate Project. The company has witnessed significant investments from its directors and plans to use the proceeds, alongside a recent US$10 million boost from the Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund, to advance construction activities. This strategic move underscores Minbos’ commitment to expanding its operations in Angola.

For further insights into AU:MNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.