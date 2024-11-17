News & Insights

Stocks

Minbos Secures Funding for Cabinda Phosphate Project

November 17, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Minbos Resources Limited has secured a A$1.5 million underwriting agreement with Alpine Capital to ensure full exercise of its unlisted options, as part of its efforts to fund the Cabinda Phosphate Project. The company has witnessed significant investments from its directors and plans to use the proceeds, alongside a recent US$10 million boost from the Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund, to advance construction activities. This strategic move underscores Minbos’ commitment to expanding its operations in Angola.

For further insights into AU:MNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.