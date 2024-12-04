Minbos Resources Adjusts Securities Issue Plans

Minbos Resources Limited (AU:MNB) has released an update.

Minbos Resources Limited has announced the cancellation of a previous securities issue due to the FDSEA taking shares in its subsidiary, Phobos Ltd, instead of Minbos as initially planned. The company intends to proceed with a new securities placement. This development may interest investors seeking to understand the strategic movements within the company’s holdings.

