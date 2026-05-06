Millrose Properties, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $122.88 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $64.77 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 135.7% to $194.93 million from $82.70 million last year.

Millrose Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $122.88 Mln. vs. $64.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $194.93 Mln vs. $82.70 Mln last year.

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