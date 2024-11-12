Million Hope Industries Sees Profit Rise Despite Revenue Drop

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. (HK:1897) has released an update.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Limited reported a 16.4% decline in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, totaling HK$271.7 million, due to thinner project margins amid fierce industry competition. Despite this, the company saw a 51.1% rise in net profit to HK$6.8 million, thanks to a significant reversal of impairment losses and no joint venture losses. However, the interim dividend was reduced to HK0.5 cents per share, compared to HK0.8 cents in the previous period.

