Millicom Q1 Adj. EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - Millicom (TIGO) reported that its first quarter net profit attributable to company owners was $109 million compared to $193 million, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $857 million from $633 million.

First quarter revenue was $2 billion, up 4.2% year-on-year organically, and 45.1% as reported. Non-IFRS Service Revenue was $1.86 billion compared to $1.28 billion.

Millicom targets 2026 Equity free cash flow of at least $900 million.

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