Markets

Millicom Q1 Adj. EBITDA Rises

May 12, 2026 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Millicom (TIGO) reported that its first quarter net profit attributable to company owners was $109 million compared to $193 million, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $857 million from $633 million.

First quarter revenue was $2 billion, up 4.2% year-on-year organically, and 45.1% as reported. Non-IFRS Service Revenue was $1.86 billion compared to $1.28 billion.

Millicom targets 2026 Equity free cash flow of at least $900 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MLCMF
TIGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.