Millicom and SBA Join Forces in Tower Deal

Millicom International Cellular S.A. has announced a significant agreement with SBA Communications to sell and leaseback a portfolio of around 7,000 towers in Central America for approximately $975 million, with an additional earn-out based on performance metrics. The deal also includes a build-to-suit plan for up to 2,500 new sites, aiming to enhance Millicom’s operational efficiency and strengthen its position as a leading mobile network operator in the region. This strategic move is expected to unlock shareholder value and drive sustainable growth.

