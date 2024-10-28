News & Insights

Millicom and SBA Join Forces in Tower Deal

October 28, 2024 — 05:53 pm EDT

Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) has released an update.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. has announced a significant agreement with SBA Communications to sell and leaseback a portfolio of around 7,000 towers in Central America for approximately $975 million, with an additional earn-out based on performance metrics. The deal also includes a build-to-suit plan for up to 2,500 new sites, aiming to enhance Millicom’s operational efficiency and strengthen its position as a leading mobile network operator in the region. This strategic move is expected to unlock shareholder value and drive sustainable growth.

