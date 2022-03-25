Millennials Want Annuities

Most think of millennials and they compartmentalize them into 3 categories: fee minimizers, crypto /alternative investors, or meme traders. However, a recent poll shows they have a strong desire for traditional income products. Over 82% of more affluent millennials are concerned with finding income products for retirement, which is almost 30 percentage points higher than Gen X. Additionally, almost a quarter of the poll were willing to purchase an annuity in the next quarter, and half of those were millennials. Many of these affluent millennials are looking to income products because they are skeptical that social security will be there for them in retirement.

Finsum: Millennials are bucking conventions and looking early to secure income products like annuities.

