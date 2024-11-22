News & Insights

Stocks

Millennial Potash Initiates $3.375M Private Placement

November 22, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Millennial Potash (TSE:MLP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Millennial Potash Corp. is launching a private placement of 11.25 million units, aiming to raise $3.375 million to fund its Banio Potash Project and general operations. The transaction includes a significant insider participation, requiring shareholder approval due to the insider’s increased control in the company. The private placement awaits TSX Venture Exchange approval and may include a commission on non-insider subscriptions.

For further insights into TSE:MLP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.