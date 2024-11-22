Millennial Potash Initiates $3.375M Private Placement

Millennial Potash (TSE:MLP) has released an update.

Millennial Potash Corp. is launching a private placement of 11.25 million units, aiming to raise $3.375 million to fund its Banio Potash Project and general operations. The transaction includes a significant insider participation, requiring shareholder approval due to the insider’s increased control in the company. The private placement awaits TSX Venture Exchange approval and may include a commission on non-insider subscriptions.

