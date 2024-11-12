News & Insights

Mill City Ventures III reports Q3 EPS 7c vs. 6c last year

November 12, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

CEO Douglas Polinsky, expressed optimism based on the Company cash position and the investment opportunities believed to be available in the near future. “As our net asset value continues to grow, we at Mill City are very excited about prospects for 2025 and beyond. The demand for loans continues at a solid pace, inclusive of repeat business from past borrowers.” Polinsky added, “With our recent announcement of a stock buyback, we expect to be opportunistic in buying shares back with our stock currently trading below net asset value”.

