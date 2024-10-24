Military Metals Expands West Gore Antimony Project

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (TSE:MILI) has released an update.

Military Metals Corp. is expanding its West Gore Antimony Project by acquiring additional claims, which will consolidate a historically rich mineralized area in Nova Scotia. The company aims to unlock future value from this significant antimony-gold system, with a comprehensive exploration strategy in place. This move positions Military Metals to potentially capitalize on the project’s untapped resources.

