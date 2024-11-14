Milestone Scientific CEO Arjan Haverhals to retire

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) announced that its CEO Arjan Haverhals will retire from his role as an officer of the company on December 31. Upon his retirement, Haverhals will continue to serve as a director on the board and will provide consulting services to ensure continuity and support through the leadership transition. As part of the transition, Neal Goldman, chairman of the board, has been appointed as Interim CEO, effective upon Haverhals’ departure. The board is in the process of retaining an independent executive search firm to identify a permanent CEO.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MLSS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.