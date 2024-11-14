News & Insights

Milestone Scientific CEO Arjan Haverhals to retire

November 14, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) announced that its CEO Arjan Haverhals will retire from his role as an officer of the company on December 31. Upon his retirement, Haverhals will continue to serve as a director on the board and will provide consulting services to ensure continuity and support through the leadership transition. As part of the transition, Neal Goldman, chairman of the board, has been appointed as Interim CEO, effective upon Haverhals’ departure. The board is in the process of retaining an independent executive search firm to identify a permanent CEO.

