Mighty Kingdom’s AGM and Future Endeavors

Mighty Kingdom Limited, one of Australia’s largest independent game developers, held its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where several resolutions were voted on, resulting in most being carried. The company, known for its collaborations with major brands like Disney and LEGO, continues to engage millions of global players with its popular games.

