Mighty Kingdom Restructures for Growth Amid FY24 Challenges

Mighty Kingdom Ltd faced a challenging FY24 but undertook strategic restructuring, raised $8.4 million in capital, and formed new partnerships to secure its future. Despite a 26% decline in game revenue, the company improved its bottom line by 33% through cost-cutting measures. Looking ahead, Mighty Kingdom plans to launch new games, expand services, and explore strategic growth opportunities.
