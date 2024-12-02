MIE Holdings Plans Key Agreement Approval at EGM

MIE Holdings Corp. (HK:1555) has released an update.

MIE Holdings Corp. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) set for December 18, 2024, to discuss the approval of its Renewed Oilfield Services Agreement with Jilin Guotai Petroleum Development Company and Songyuan Guotai Petroleum Technology Service Company. The proposed agreement outlines significant connected transactions with annual caps reaching up to RMB100 million. These developments are expected to influence the company’s strategic partnerships and financial trajectory in the coming years.

