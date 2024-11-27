Midway Limited Agrees to Buyout Amid Strategic Gains

Midway Ltd (AU:MWY) has released an update.

Midway Limited has entered into a binding agreement with River Capital for a $1.19 per share buyout, marking a 56% premium over its previous trading price. The strategic move comes after significant progress in projects like the Geelong grain development and partnerships with entities such as Rio Tinto for biodiesel production. Additionally, Midway has strengthened its financial position by eliminating long-term debt and achieving a notable improvement in EBITDA for FY24.

