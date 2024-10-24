News & Insights

Stocks

Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund Announces Distributions

October 24, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund Trust Units Reg S (TSE:RA.UN) has released an update.

Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund has announced its upcoming distributions for October and November 2024, with payments to be made on November 15 and December 3, respectively. The trust units are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RA.UN, with the November distribution not being DRIP eligible.

For further insights into TSE:RA.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.