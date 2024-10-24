Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund Announces Distributions

Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund Trust Units Reg S (TSE:RA.UN) has released an update.

Middlefield Global Real Asset Fund has announced its upcoming distributions for October and November 2024, with payments to be made on November 15 and December 3, respectively. The trust units are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RA.UN, with the November distribution not being DRIP eligible.

