Middleby's Board Gives Nod to the Solstice Spin-Off Plan

The Middleby Corporation’s MIDD board of directors has approved the spin-off of its Midera Food Processing business. This marks a key step in the divestiture process, which is expected to be completed on July 6, 2026. Following the spin-off, Midera will start operating as an independent public company.



Midera is engaged in providing food processing solutions for industrial protein, bakery and snack customers. The company offers integrated solutions across food processing lines through a portfolio of more than 30 brands.

Inside the Headlines

Middleby plans to allocate all of Midera's outstanding common stock on July 6, 2026. Each MIDD shareholder of record as of June 26, 2026, will receive one share of Midera common stock for every share of Middleby common stock they hold. The distribution of Midera stock will take place once all specified conditions under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing are met.



At the first instance, Midera shares are likely to commence trading on a "when-issued" basis on Nasdaq under the symbol "MFPVV" around June 26, 2026. However, regular trading under the ticker "MFP" will start on July 7, 2026. From around June 26 to July 6, 2026, Middleby stock will trade in two markets. One under the regular ticker "MIDD" with the right to receive Midera shares, and another under the ticker "MIDDV" without the right to obtain Midera shares. The divestiture will enable both Middleby and Midera to focus more on their core businesses and individual growth strategies, which aim to unlock value for shareholders.



This development marks an important milestone for Midera to grow independently as a food processing solutions company. This new entity will concentrate on innovation, automation and integrated processing technologies to enhance customer value and drive long-term shareholder value.

MIDD’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Middleby is benefiting from growth in demand for ice and beverage equipment within the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment. The company’s focus on launching new products augurs well. Synergies from acquisitions are driving sustained growth for Middleby.



In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have risen 10.7% compared with the industry’s 7.1% growth.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Tennant Company TNC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tennant delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 40.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNC’s 2026 earnings has increased 6.2%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.3%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 1%.



The Gorman-Rupp Company GRC presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The Gorman-Rsupp’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 17.6%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRC’s 2026 earnings has increased 12.1%.

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Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Tennant Company (TNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.