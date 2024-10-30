Midas Minerals Secures $1.6M for Project Expansion

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Limited has secured firm commitments for a $1.6 million placement, aiming to fund exploration at its projects in Western Australia and Canada. The placement, priced at $0.08 per share, received significant support from existing shareholders and involves both directors and consultants, subject to approval. This strategic move is expected to bolster Midas’s project portfolio and enhance its working capital.

