Midas Minerals Expands ASX Offerings

May 27, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Midas Minerals Limited (AU:MM1) has released an update.

Midas Minerals Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 2,065,600 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code MM1, with an issue date set for May 27, 2024. This move signifies an expansion of Midas Minerals’ financial instruments available to investors on the Australian Securities Exchange. The release indicates the company’s compliance with ASX Listing Rules, highlighting its ongoing engagement with the market.

