MIDAC HOLDINGS Reports Robust Half-Year Financial Growth

November 24, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

MIDAC HOLDINGS CO. LTD. (JP:6564) has released an update.

MIDAC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. reported a significant increase in their financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 22.7% and profit attributable to owners of parent surging by 56.5% compared to the previous year. The company also showed a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 50.2%, reflecting a robust financial position. Investors may find interest in the company’s forecasted dividend increase and continued growth in profits.

