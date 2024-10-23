Mid Penn Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 74c, consensus 71c

Chair, President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi provided the following statement: “On behalf of the hardworking employees of Mid Penn and its Board of Directors, I am very pleased to report that our third quarter earnings, detailed below, were not only better than what the analysts and we had expected, but were also based on continued fidelity to the strategies we outlined late last year in this shareholder communication. Principally, those strategies included: restrained loan growth; robust core deposit growth; strong asset quality; restraint on operating expenses; and building on tangible book value. With our third quarter loan and deposit growth through nine months, we are now at 6.2% annualized loan growth and 18.6% annualized deposit growth, which is right in line with the type of performance we targeted for the third quarter of 2024. Through nine months, we have experienced less than 0.01% annualized net charge offs, demonstrating strong performance in asset quality. With 7.2% annualized revenue growth within the quarter and 2.5% annualized expense growth, annualized operating leverage for the third quarter was 4.7%, demonstrating the benefit of an ongoing restraint on expenses. Most importantly, we have seen a 10.7% improvement in tangible book value year over year and 6.9% growth since the end of 2023. With another solid quarter now behind us, we are also pleased to announce that the Board has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, which was declared at its meeting on October 23, 2024, payable on November 25, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MPB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.