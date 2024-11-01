News & Insights

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces $70 Million Stock Offering

November 01, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Mid Penn Bancorp ( (MPB) ) has issued an update.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has announced a public offering of 2,375,000 shares of common stock at $29.50 per share, totaling $70 million. The expected net proceeds of $67 million will support growth initiatives, debt redemption, and strategic transactions. This offering aligns with Mid Penn’s ongoing expansion plans, providing attractive opportunities for stakeholders interested in the financial sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

