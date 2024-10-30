News & Insights

Mid-America Apartment Posts Steady Occupancy in Q3 2024

October 30, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Mid-America Apartment ( (MAA) ) has shared an update.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported its third quarter 2024 financial results, highlighting a strong demand for apartment housing and steady occupancy rates. The company’s Same Store Portfolio maintained an impressive 95.7% occupancy, with low resident turnover and stable lease renewal pricing. While MAA’s revenue growth was flat, there was a slight dip in average rent and an increase in other property revenues. The company continues to expand with new acquisitions and developments, underscoring its strategic positioning for future growth in the multifamily housing market.

