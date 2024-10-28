Microware Group’s Strategic Investment in IT Sector

Microware Group Ltd. (HK:1985) has released an update.

Microware Group Ltd. has announced supplemental information regarding its share subscriptions in a target company, valued at RMB20,042 million as of December 2023. The valuation, conducted using a market approach, highlights the company’s position in the software and information technology services industry, aiming to reflect investor preferences in the capital market. This strategic move marks a significant step in Microware’s investment strategy, capturing interest from stock market enthusiasts.

