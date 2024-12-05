Microvast Announces Leadership Changes and Compensation Adjustments

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Microvast Holdings, Inc. announced the resignation of Lu Gao as Chief Accounting Officer for personal reasons, with no disagreements over company policies. The company also approved executive compensation adjustments, including salary increases, cash bonuses, and equity awards for key executives like Yang Wu, Isida Tushe, and Dr. Shengxian Wu to acknowledge their added responsibilities. This move reflects the company’s commitment to retaining leadership talent amidst ongoing operational demands.

