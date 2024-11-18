News & Insights

Microstrategy Achieves Notable BTC Yield Growth in 2024

November 18, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

An update from Microstrategy ( (MSTR) ) is now available.

MicroStrategy’s BTC Yield, a key performance indicator measuring the percentage change in bitcoin holdings relative to assumed diluted shares, reached 20.4% for Q4 2024 and 41.8% year-to-date. This KPI provides insight into the company’s strategy of using equity capital to acquire bitcoin, aiming to enhance shareholder value. However, it does not account for debt or other financial factors and is not intended as a traditional financial return measure.

