Microsoft vs. Aehr Test Systems: Comparing Revenue Trends Between These Artificial Intelligence Companies

Key Points

Microsoft currently displays greater revenue consistency compared to its counterpart, characterized by continuous upward momentum without the steep declines seen in the smaller entity.

Over the last eight quarters, Microsoft maintained an unbroken pattern of quarter-over-quarter expansion, while Aehr Test Systems recorded highly volatile results featuring sharp alternating increases and decreases.

Investors should watch whether the extreme revenue volatility for the smaller business persists as a long-term trend, or if the revenue gap between the two companies begins to stabilize in upcoming quarters.

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Microsoft: Steady Revenue Expansion

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) primarily generates revenue by licensing software applications, providing cloud computing services, and selling computing and gaming hardware to diverse global enterprise and consumer customers.

It recently formed a strategic partnership with Databricks to integrate business contexts into enterprise models and reported a 40% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company simultaneously navigated multiple class action lawsuits regarding historical performance disclosures.

Aehr Test Systems: Navigating Extreme Revenue Fluctuations

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) primarily generates revenue by designing and providing advanced burn-in and testing systems that help global manufacturers verify the reliability of complex integrated circuits.

While experiencing no major adverse events, it recently secured follow-on orders for its fully automated wafer-level burn-in systems and reported a 41% gross margin for the quarter ended May 29, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a crucial baseline metric for investors to track business volume and customer demand over time. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Microsoft and Aehr Test Systems

Quarter (Period End) Microsoft Revenue Aehr Test Systems Revenue Q3 2024 $65.6 billion (period ended Sept. 2024) $13.1 million (period ended Aug. 2024) Q4 2024 $69.6 billion (period ended Dec. 2024) $13.5 million (period ended Nov. 2024) Q1 2025 $70.1 billion (period ended March 2025) $18.3 million (period ended Feb. 2025) Q2 2025 $76.4 billion (period ended June 2025) $14.1 million (period ended May 2025) Q3 2025 $77.7 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) $11.0 million (period ended Aug. 2025) Q4 2025 $81.3 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) $9.9 million (period ended Nov. 2025) Q1 2026 $82.9 billion (period ended March 2026) $10.3 million (period ended Feb. 2026) Q2 2026 $90.0 billion (period ended June 2026) $18.8 million (period ended May 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 31, 2026.

Foolish Take

Comparing revenue trends between Microsoft and Aehr Test Systems provides revealing insights. The former’s consistent quarter-over-quarter sales growth is a testament to the strength of its offerings as it successfully captures AI customer demand.

Aehr Test Systems experienced volatile swings in sales over the past several quarters, as its role in testing for the semiconductor industry does not lend itself to the kind of consistent revenue growth seen with Microsoft. However, its most recent quarter’s revenue of $18.8 million, along with record bookings of $60.7 million, indicate customer demand is heating up as the artificial intelligence sector continues to expand. Consequently, Aehr Test Systems stock edged past $100, up over 400% in 2026 through August 4.

Microsoft shares hit a 52-week low of $349.20 in June, as its spending on AI infrastructure spooked Wall Street. Shares rebounded after the company posted earnings results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30. Despite the spending on AI, Microsoft delivered diluted earnings per share of $4.81, a substantial increase from $3.65 in the previous year. This demonstrates the tech titan can invest in infrastructure and continue to grow profits.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.