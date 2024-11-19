Microsoft says Windows 11 coming to Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S

At Microsoft Ignite 2024, Microsoft (MSFT) said that it is extending Windows 11 availability to mixed reality devices. Windows in mixed reality brings the full capabilities of Windows 11 to mixed reality headsets, starting with Meta Quest 3 (META) and Quest 3S. This will be available in public preview by the end of the year, Microsoft said.

