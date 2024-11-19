News & Insights

Stocks

Microsoft says Windows 11 coming to Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S

November 19, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

At Microsoft Ignite 2024, Microsoft (MSFT) said that it is extending Windows 11 availability to mixed reality devices. Windows in mixed reality brings the full capabilities of Windows 11 to mixed reality headsets, starting with Meta Quest 3 (META) and Quest 3S. This will be available in public preview by the end of the year, Microsoft said.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.