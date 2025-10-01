Microsoft Restructures Xbox Game Pass And Raises Ultimate Price

Markets
(RTTNews) - As part of a larger reorganization of its subscription tiers, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Wednesday announced that it has raised the monthly cost of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $29.99, or approximately 22.99 pounds.

With three tiers Essential, Premium, and Ultimate and between 50 and 400 games available on console, PC, and cloud platforms, the company has retired PC Game Pass. Fortnite Crew, Ubisoft+ Classics, more than 75 yearly day-one releases, and enhanced cloud gaming capabilities are now all included in Ultimate.

Additionally, Microsoft modified its Rewards program, requiring users to exchange their points for gift cards instead of Game Pass directly.

After bringing in almost $5 billion in revenue last year, Xbox is making its biggest investment in Game Pass to date with these changes.

MSFT is currently trading at $513.48 down $4.47 or 0.86 percent on the Nasdaq.

