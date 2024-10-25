Microsoft (MSFT) Targets Subscriber Growth with New Call of Duty Launch

Microsoft’s (MSFT) gaming ambitions are about to face a major test with the release of a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 installment on its Game Pass subscription service, which customers can access for the first time this Friday. With the latest move, MSFT aims to attract new subscribers to its gaming platform.

For those unfamiliar with Game Pass, it’s a subscription-based service launched by Microsoft in 2017. It initially provided access to games available on Xbox consoles and was later expanded to include PC games in 2019 and mobile gaming options in 2020. The service provides subscribers with access to a vast library of games, including both Microsoft-owned titles and third-party offerings.

MSFT Focuses on Creating a Sustainable Gaming Business

Microsoft added the Call of Duty franchise to its portfolio after closing the Activision Blizzard deal in October 2023, marking one of the largest mergers in the company’s history and a bold bet on the future of gaming. By offering the latest installment of this franchise on Game Pass, Microsoft is strategically positioning itself to drive subscriber growth.

The tech giant’s Gaming division has undergone significant transformation in recent years. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard, coupled with investments in other popular franchises like Halo, Minecraft, and Fallout, demonstrates the company’s commitment to building a sustainable subscription-based Gaming business.

