Microsoft (MSFT) Supply Chain Center to Tackle Server Lead Time

Microsoft MSFT launched a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help manage and predict the supply chain’s impact on data center operations and planning. The platform functions as a command center to effectively manage data, applications, internal collaboration, predictive analysis and order management for enterprise supply chains.



The Microsoft Supply Chain Center comes at a time when firms struggle to refresh data center hardware due to supply chain slowdowns. These delays are caused by China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to alter the flow of equipment into global markets. The Russia-Ukraine war came just as global economies showed signs of recovery, affecting many of the resources needed to supply the tech industry.



The Supply Chain Center software also helps customers to track the sustainability and carbon impacts of their supply chains.



The Microsoft Supply Chain Center is part of a larger offering, the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform, which connects enterprises with software development firms to help them navigate setup and migrations.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Supply Chain Center Gains Early Popularity Among Customers

The suite of tools in the Microsoft Supply Chain Center interlaces the firm’s existing resources, such as Dynamics 365, Teams, Azure AI, and Dataverse, with ERP systems, SAP and Oracle. Research firm IDC predicts that by 2024, top-level companies will leverage technology to innovate their way out of global crises such as supply chain disruption.



Consumer packaged goods company Kraft Heinz North America, truck-maker Daimler Truck North America and fitness firm iFit are already using the technology as part of the preview period.



The three companies, which helped pilot the new technology as preview customers, used Microsoft’s new offerings to solve distinct problems in supply chain management. Kraft Heinz used the supply chain center to increase its agility, iFit used it to optimize transportation costs and Daimler used it to manage truck parts and suppliers.



IFit Health & Fitness Inc., which sells NordicTrack treadmills, rowing machines and other fitness equipment, was among the first customers to test Microsoft’s new software. Microsoft’s new product let iFit correctly predict what was needed 70% of the time, up from 30% without it.

Expanded Customer Base to Aid Top Line

The adoption of cloud computing has been further accelerated by the pandemic. Cloud-specific spending is expected to increase significantly in the near term. Per a Markets and Markets report, the global cloud computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.3%, reaching $947.3 billion in 2026. These trends bode well for cloud solution providers such as Microsoft.



The company has been focusing on upgrading and innovating its cloud offerings. Microsoft’s Azure continues to draw customers.



Earlier this month, Microsoft partnered with Cisco CSCO through which customers can join Teams meetings from Cisco hardware. Initially, six devices will be certified to work with Teams in the first half of next year, including the Cisco Room Bar (a combined speaker and webcam), the 55-inch and 75-inch versions of the Cisco Board Pro (a freestanding screen designed for video conferencing) and the Cisco Room Kit Pro.



Mercedes-Benz Group MBGAF and Microsoft announced a partnership using Microsoft Cloud for a data platform intended to improve production efficiency at over 30 passenger car plants globally. The aim is to gather data from across the production process, from components to logistics to the assembly line, to create a virtual replica that allows teams to identify potential supply chain bottlenecks more quickly.



In June, Microsoft entered into a multi-year collaboration with The Proctor & Gamble Company PG. As part of the deal, Microsoft will co-innovate with P&G to accelerate and expand the latter’s digital manufacturing platform.



Leveraging Microsoft Azure, AI and Internet of Things solutions, P&G will accommodate the volatility in the consumer products industry with scalable, agile and efficient solutions based on market conditions to ensure faster product delivery and customer satisfaction and improve productivity while reducing costs.



These developments are expected to drive the subscriber base, which, in turn, is anticipated to bolster top-line growth in the near term.



Over the past few years, Microsoft has doubled down on its cloud computing opportunity. The latest slew of partnerships is expected to strengthen its competitive position in the cloud computing market.



Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.