Microsoft (MSFT) Settles Discrimination Lawsuit in California

Microsoft MSFT has agreed to a $14.4 million settlement with California's Civil Rights Department over allegations of discrimination against employees on parental and disability leave. This settlement, pending court approval, marks a significant development in workplace rights and corporate accountability.



The lawsuit, which primarily affected women and disabled employees, alleged that Microsoft penalized workers who took protected leave by giving them lower bonuses and unfavorable performance reviews.



The California Civil Rights Department's three-year investigation uncovered a workplace culture that reportedly discouraged employees from using protected leave, with managers allegedly making negative comments about such absences.



As part of the settlement, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has committed to implementing several measures to prevent future employment abuses. These include retaining an independent consultant to review and recommend improvements to the company's practices for annual rewards and promotions, ensuring employees' awareness of how to raise discrimination complaints and reporting findings to the California Civil Rights Department.



The $14.4 million settlement fund will be primarily distributed among affected Microsoft employees who worked for the company in California between May 2017 and the court's final judgment date. A small portion of the settlement will support the agency's enforcement efforts.



The case underscores the importance of proactive measures to ensure equal treatment of all employees, particularly those requiring protected leave for personal or family reasons.



Microsoft, while agreeing to the settlement, maintains that the allegations are inaccurate, stating its commitment to providing an environment that supports employees' need for leave.

Year-to-date Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSFT Grapples With Legal Challenges Amid Broader Tech Industry Scrutiny

As Microsoft navigates these legal hurdles, the California settlement serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges tech companies face in balancing rapid growth and innovation with fair and inclusive workplace practices.



This case is part of a broader trend of increased scrutiny of tech companies' employment practices. Recently, California's civil rights agency settled a $15 million sex-based discrimination lawsuit against Snap Inc. SNAP and a $54 million discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft acquired in October 2023.



The settlement comes at a time when MSFT is facing legal challenges on multiple fronts. The company is currently embroiled in a copyright infringement lawsuit related to its investment in OpenAI, and it faces potential antitrust fines from the European Commission for bundling its Teams application with other business software. (Read More: Microsoft Faces Charges by EU for Bundling Teams, Office)



Simultaneously, Apple AAPL is confronting multiple regulatory challenges in the EU, including its first charges under the new Digital Markets Act for allegedly preventing app developers from directing users to cheaper options outside the App Store. Meanwhile, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google is under investigation for potential non-compliance with the DMA's provisions against self-preferencing, underscoring the EU's heightened scrutiny of major tech companies' practices.



Shares of Microsoft have gained 22.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Apple and Alphabet’s growth of 26.7%, 14.4% and 32.6%, respectively. Shares of Snap have lost 4% in the same time period.



As these firms continue to innovate and grow, they face increasing pressure to ensure fair competition, protect user rights and maintain equitable workplace practices. The outcomes of these legal challenges may set important precedents for the future of the tech industry, potentially reshaping how these companies operate and interact with their employees, customers and competitors.

