Markets
MSFT

Microsoft Launches Majorana 2 Quantum Chip; Targets Scalable Quantum Computer By 2029

June 03, 2026 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) introduced Majorana 2, a next-generation topological quantum chip developed with support from its agentic AI system, Microsoft Discovery.

According to the company, the new chip features an improved materials stack that delivers a 1,000-fold increase in qubit reliability compared to the previous generation, along with a mean qubit lifetime of around 20 seconds and up to one minute in some cases.

Microsoft said that with this combination of high reliability, speed, and qubit size, it expects to build a scalable quantum computer by 2029, cutting its original timeline in half. It also said Microsoft Discovery, the platform for Frontier R&D, is now generally available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.