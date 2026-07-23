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Microsoft Deepens Partnership With Databricks For Enterprise AI

July 23, 2026 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with software company Databricks, aiming to help enterprises build AI grounded in their own business context with the cost efficiency, control and choice needed to scale successfully.

Under the agreement, Databricks will deepen its use of Azure Databricks to run core business operations, whereas Microsoft will also continue integrating Databricks Data and AI platform across its products.

Databricks will also expand its use of Azure Cobalt, Microsoft's next-generation Arm-based infrastructure, to improve performance and efficiency for agentic and data-intensive workloads.

The expanded partnership intends to deliver improved performance, security, AI governance and enterprise readiness for joint customers.

Currently, MSFT is trading at $379.47, down 2.79 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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