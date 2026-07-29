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Microsoft Corporation Profit Rises In Q4

July 29, 2026 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $35.766 billion, or $4.81 per share. This compares with $27.233 billion, or $3.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.286 billion or $4.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $90.007 billion from $76.441 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.766 Bln. vs. $27.233 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.81 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue: $90.007 Bln vs. $76.441 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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