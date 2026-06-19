Micron's Earnings Report Is Almost Here. Can the Memory Boom Keep Going?

Key Points

Micron reports fiscal third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, June 24.

Management has already guided for record revenue of about $33.5 billion, up about 40% from the quarter it just reported.

What management says about memory pricing and supply heading into 2027 may decide whether the rally has more room to run.

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Few stocks have ridden the artificial intelligence (AI) boom quite like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). The memory chipmaker's stock has more than tripled in 2026, up nearly 300% year to date as of this writing and trading around $1,134 after a fresh run to record highs. The company is now valued at close to $1.3 trillion.

That sets a high bar heading into Wednesday. When Micron reports its fiscal third quarter of 2026 (the period ended May 28, 2026) after the close on June 24, another set of records looks all but assured -- management guided months ago for staggering growth. The real question is whether the outlook that comes with the report can justify a stock price that already assumes the boom keeps going.

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The number that matters

The headline figure will be revenue. Micron has guided for about $33.5 billion, give or take $750 million -- up about 40% from the $23.86 billion it reported in its fiscal second quarter, which had itself nearly tripled from a year earlier. To put that in perspective, management has noted that its fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance alone tops the company's total revenue for any full year through fiscal 2024.

Management also guided for a record non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin of about 81% and earnings per share of around $19.15.

But the records aren't really the question -- the company's guidance all but assures them -- or at least something in the ballpark of what management guided for. What matters is what management says about memory pricing and supply.

That commentary is the engine behind the entire run. Micron has completed agreements on price and volume for its entire calendar 2026 high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply.

"We expect both DRAM and NAND industry bit demand in calendar 2026 to be constrained by supply," Micron said in its fiscal second-quarter prepared remarks, adding that it expects conditions to stay tight beyond this year.

The shortage, of course, traces back to AI.

Each new generation of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip -- the graphics processing units (GPUs) at the center of AI computing -- needs more memory, and the most advanced type uses far more factory capacity per bit than ordinary memory does. So as Micron shifts production toward HBM for Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin platform, it pulls capacity away from the standard memory that goes into laptops and data-center servers, keeping prices elevated.

The signal worth watching

Memory is a famously cyclical business, and every prior boom has eventually given way to a glut of supply and falling prices. So, the most telling part of this report may not be the May quarter at all, but what management signals about 2027.

What would be a red flag for investors? Any hint that pricing can't keep pushing higher would likely worry investors. Pricing, of course, is determined by supply and demand. And Micron has completed its 2026 HBM capacity supply agreements. But management is still working with customers on strategic customer agreements with specific multi-year commitments, and any softening there could signal that supply is starting to catch up with demand. And investors will be watching margins, too. Achieving its adjusted gross margin guidance of about 81% would already mark a record. But it's worth watching whether management expects that level to hold or to flatten from here.

For now, the supply side still looks tight. Micron and its rivals are spending tens of billions on new factories -- including plants going up in Idaho and New York, with the first Idaho fab expected to begin initial wafer output in mid-calendar 2027 and the first New York fab expected to provide supply in 2030 and beyond. But those capital expenditures won't add meaningful capacity until late 2027. That could keep the squeeze in place a while longer.

And that is the heart of the valuation debate. At around $1,134, Micron trades at more than 50 times earnings -- a multiple that looks steep for a memory maker. But those trailing earnings barely capture the inflection underway. The company's guidance for about $19.15 in fiscal third-quarter earnings per share alone sits well above the $12.20 it earned in the quarter just reported, so the stock looks far cheaper measured against what it could earn over the next year -- assuming the cycle holds.

So is the rally finished?

I don't think this quarter will settle it. The records are essentially baked in, and for me, the report comes down to the outlook. As long as management keeps describing a market short on supply and signals that 2027 is shaping up much like 2026, the bull case will likely remain intact.

But the price now leaves little room for disappointment. A cautious word on next year's pricing, or any sign that customers are pulling back, could knock the stock down hard, given how much optimism is already priced in. The memory boom may well keep running. The risk, after a year like this one, is that the market is counting on it.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.