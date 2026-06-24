Micron Technology Announces Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology (MU) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.24 billion, or $24.67 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $1.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of $28.85 billion or $25.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 345.7% to $41.45 billion from $9.30 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.24 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS: $24.67 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue: $41.45 Bln vs. $9.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 31.00 To $ 32.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 50.0 B To $ 51.0 B

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